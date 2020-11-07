MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. is reportedly on the radar of WWE, AEW, AJPW, and Impact Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Smith Jr. and AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had a chat this past week when they attended Chris Jericho's Halloween party, a picture of which can be seen below. However, they "aren't talking any business" yet, at least not until Smith's MLW contract expires.

Meltzer noted that Smith Jr. was not leaning toward any one company and his decision would be based on an offer that "makes the most sense business-wise." However, Meltzer did not rule out the possibility of Smith Jr. re-signing with MLW, especially since The Bulldog has a good relationship with Court Bauer and has known the MLW boss since he was a teenager.

For the moment, Smith Jr. is committed to MLW and was at the recent tapings for the MLW Restart, which gets underway on Wednesday, November 18.

Smith Jr. becomes a free agent on December 18. Stay tuned for latest updates on his future.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

