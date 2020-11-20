Welcome to the second episode recap of Total Bellas! To view last week's full recap, click here.

Will Nikki Have A Baby Shower?

Nikki and Brie FaceTime their dad, who suggests they should have a baby shower, especially Nikki since she'll be giving birth to her very first child. Brie agrees with their dad, but Nikki thinks because of COVID-19, she should take a rain check on that idea.

Brie Prepares Nikki For Childbirth

Throughout the show, Brie shows and tells Nikki all the complications that come with giving birth. In one segment, Brie shows her sister a video of when she gave birth to her daughter, Birdie.

Brie sets up an online breathing course to help Nikki and herself with their anxiety about giving birth. Halfway through the session, Brie leaves. Daniel Bryan goes after her to see what's going on. She tells him that she's afraid for what's to come and is concerned her birthing situation will be identical to all the complications she had with Birdie. Bryan reassures her that everything will be ok.

Artem Chigvintsev & Momma Bella Bond

Now that Artem has been spending a lot of time cycling, Nikki thinks it would be a great idea for her mom, Kathy, to join him. In his monologue, he says he'll do what he has to appease Nikki. Later that day, Artem and Kathy meet up and ride their bikes around the neighborhood. Artem finds himself enjoying his time with his future mother-in-law.

A few days later, Kathy and Artem meet up again for a hike. She asks Artem how he feels about Nikki having a baby shower. He tells her that he wants Nikki to have one, but he knows that her father wants to come. Kathy says it worries her to see their dad, following the long and complicated relationship they've had since the twins were teenagers.

Kathy continues enjoying her time with Artem. They decide to go golfing. Nikki and Brie decide to go spy on them. Both Kathy and Artem see them and invite them to play. Nikki brags about how she was called the "Putt-Putt Queen" growing up.

A Sibling Rift Arises

Nikki confides in Brie over their brother JJ's behavior. In her monologue, Nikki mentions how she and JJ aren't seeing eye to eye on anything, including politics. She is worried that their argument will cause a rift in their relationship and how involved her brother be in her son's life.

With the family divided, Nikki and Brie speak to a family therapist. In their session, they discuss the disagreements they have with their father and brother. Their therapist recommends they look to put some boundaries down. That way, they'll all get along better.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!

