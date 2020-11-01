SmackDown superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair collaborated on quite a project for Halloween over the weekend. The married couple produced their rendition of Michael Jackson's Thriller music video and uploaded the same on social media.

However, there were no ghoulish backup dancers like in the original video, most likely due to the ongoing pandemic.

After shooting the video, Ford and Belair said they wanted to entertain fans since a lot of them are unable to celebrate Halloween like they would like to.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to thank you for joining us during this Halloween special," said Ford. "There are a lot of things going on in the world right now. We hope we provided you with some type of entertainment and happiness during these tough times.

"Always stay safe and wear a mask. Happy Halloween," added Ford, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions as a member of The Street Profits.

Both Ford and Belair were moved from Raw to SmackDown during the recent WWE Draft. This past Friday, Belair clinched a berth in the SmackDown Women's team for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.