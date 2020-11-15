The Godfather and The Undertaker truly go way back.

They briefly tagged for Memphis Wrestling [USWA] in early 1990 when Godfather portrayed the character of "The Soultaker" and Undertaker was "The Punisher." Prior to a match against the team of Dutch Mantel and Dustin Rhodes during a USWA Memphis Show, the two future WWE legends cut a promo in a backstage segment.

The Godfather took to Instagram to post a clip of that promo on Sunday.

"See you at Survivor Series Big Dog. I'll bring the Jack. #wwe #wrestlingfan #brothers #oldschool #soultaker #memphiswrestling @mattspeakswrestling #bsk," he wrote.

As reported earlier, The Godfather appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke of his time tagging with Taker.

"Wow, I've got to take my glasses off for this," Godfather said. "I just got into wrestling and my first job I was working in Memphis with Jerry Lawler. So, the promoters told us, 'We're going to bring this big, tall, red-headed kid in to work with you. He's still green, so maybe you could help him along.' They told me his name was Master of Pain. We had a match against each other and it was so horrible, but I think they put us together for a short time and we just became really good friends."

Earlier this week, Wrestling Inc. reported exclusively that several BSK members, including The Godfather, Savio Vega, and Rikishi, will be attending The Undertaker's 30-year anniversary at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Check out The Godfather's Instagram post below: