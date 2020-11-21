As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg are collaborating on the new Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection of merchandise. To promote their new clothing line, the two icons had a conversation on Instagram Live earlier on Saturday, discussing a wide range of topics such as racism, Sasha Banks, WrestleMania memories, and more.

Taker mentioned how people with varying political ideologies should still be able to engage in constructive dialogue. Snoop agreed, and said that entertainers such as them have the ability to unite people of all races due to their common appreciation for an artform.

"The beauty of it is that people like you, me, and others in our position, we end racism because we bring all walks of people together," said Snoop.

In response, Taker said that uniting people was the need the hour.

"That's what we need tight now," stressed the WWE legend. "There's too much division right now. We can all have separate opinions on who is doing what. But, we are still people, we're all the same people."

Taker continued, "It used to be like, 'I don't care what party you support, but we can still have a conversation, right?' We're at a point now where we can't have a conversation anymore. We've got to find more common ground through different genres of entertainment and quit being so divisive. We're all better than that. We have to use our platforms not to spew one way or the other but to unite."

"That's what we're doing right now," responded Snoop with a smile.

During their conversation, Taker reminisced over told Snoop serving as the official "Master of Ceremonies" for the Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack match at WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando. Taker joked about how the grill Snoop brought to the event "served a dual purpose." While speaking on his favorite WrestleMania memories, Snoop revealed he brought his cousin Sasha Banks to her first WrestleMania when she a 10-year-old fan.

This Sunday, at the 34th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, the wrestling world will bid goodbye to The Undertaker, who celebrates his 30-year anniversary in the WWE.

See below to watch the entire conversation between Undertaker and Snoop Dogg: