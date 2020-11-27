Nia Jax, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her dancing skills "post Turkey dinner" with her family on Thanksgiving.

In the first video, Jax and her family are seen dancing to the classic Technotronic track "Pump Up The Jam." In the second video, they break into a dance routine to "I'm So Excited" by classic R&B group The Pointer Sisters.

The likes of R-Truth, Renee Young, Brie Bella, and Sarah Schreiber responded to the videos and congratulated Nia for her performance.

Jax also posted a picture with her brother and mother while posing in front of their Christmas tree.

As noted, Jax crashed into the announce desk earlier this week on Monday Night Raw after a failed attempt to hit a Samoan Drop on Lana. Jax was mostly responsible for Lana being put through a table for nine consecutive occasions over the past few months. Asuka recently tweeted that she has Lana's back, indicating that WWE is likely to continue with the Lana/Asuka vs. Jax/Shayna Baszler feud on Raw

Check out Jax's dancing videos below: