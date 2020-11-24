A night after emerging as the sole survivor in the "Best of the Best" match against Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, Lana had more reason to celebrate on Monday Night Raw.

For the first time in two months, Lana did not get put through Raw's announce desk. However, she nearly did suffer the fate for a tenth consecutive occasion. Towards the end of her tag team match with Asuka against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Jax had Lana in position for yet another Samoan Drop through the table. Lana managed to slide off and then dodged a clothesline from a charging Jax, who went crashing through the table instead.

The match ended with Raw Women's Champion Asuka rolling Baszler for the pinfall victory.

Lana took to Twitter to acknowledge how grateful she felt for breaking "the table streak" and to walk out victorious on Raw.

"So grateful to get a win with our champion @WWEAsuka and to break @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler table streak ! #WWERaw," she tweeted.