Man Accused Of Stalking WWE's Liv Morgan Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A man accused of stalking WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who allegedly tried to enter her home last year, in addition to showing up to the WWE Performance Center in search of the star, was found not guilty on Monday by reason of insanity. According to Post Wrestling, Shawn Chan was found not guilty on the charge of interstate domestic violence.

Chan had been detained for a year before the trial. According to Post Wrestling, he waived his right to a jury trial, and a judge delivered the not guilty by reason of insanity ruling. Chan is a resident of Canada, and will likely remain in custody until he is deported from the United States.

According to the outlet, two psychologists evaluated Chan, and he was diagnosed with various mental disorders, including delusional disorder, back in August. Chan had reportedly never been treated for issues regarding his mental health. His lawyers entered a claim of insanity on Chan's behalf back in December, leading to the delay of his trial at the end of the following month.

Chan was arrested outside of the Performance Center last June. WWE had reportedly been tipped off about the situation, and called in officials. According to further reports, Chan attempted to enter Morgan's home in the days preceding his arrest. After he was not able to get in the door, he allegedly held an air rifle he found on Morgan's porch, and waited two hours for her to return.

He left a note with his contact information before leaving Morgan's home. Officials at the Performance Center were able to identify Chan with security footage from Morgan's Orlando home.