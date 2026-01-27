Trial Of Alleged Stalker Of WWE Star Liv Morgan Delayed Due To Insanity Defense

Back in June as she was recovering from injury, Liv Morgan had a bit of a scare after her alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center. Further details revealed that Chan had attempted to enter Morgan's home in Orlando days before his arrest, and had even waited around with an air rifle; video footage of Chan was taken and later used by WWE security to arrest him when he attempted to locate Morgan at the PC.

Things had been slow moving with the case since then, however, and it appears the trial will be delayed further. PWInsider reports that the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division ruled on Tuesday to defer on a decision regarding Chan's claims of insanity as his defense. Chan's lawyers first filed this claim back on December 23, claiming that Dr. Michelle Ayala had deemed Chan insane when stalking Morgan; the filing occurred only days after Chan had reasserted his right to a speedy trial and requested no further delays in the trial.

Chan's lawyers first filed this claim back on December 23, claiming that Dr. Michelle Ayala had deemed Chan insane when stalking Morgan; the filing occurred only days after Chan had reasserted his right to a speedy trial and requested no further delays in the trial. Prosecutors attempted to stymie the filing with their own on January 6, arguing that the defense had taken too long to introduce the insanity defense in the proceedings, though Chan's legal team had previously argued the late filing was due to a delay in Ayala examining Chan.