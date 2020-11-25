This week, MLW began their annual 2020 Opera Cup opening round matches.

In the first bout, it was TJP taking on Richard Holliday. In the match, both men's styles clashed, with Holliday representing a more technical style and TJP representing a hybrid style. In the end, it was Holliday who sent TJP crashing down on the mat with his Market Crash finisher to cement his name in the semi-finals. He will face either Davey Boy Smith Jr. or Low Ki in the semi-finals.

In the main event match, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and eight-time Tag Team Champion Rocky Romero faced "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. Their match was very fast-paced, with a lot of high flying maneuvers from Romero and grappling skills from Lawlor. The match concluded when Lawlor stacked Romero up for the pinfall. Lawlor will now face either ACH or Laredo Kid in the semi-finals.

Next week, the opening round matches will continue with the 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr. taking on former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki. And, ACH will face Laredo Kid.

Richard Holliday slams @MegaTJP with a BIG spinebuster and follows up with the 2008 to move on into the second round of the #OperaCup! #MLWFusion | #OperaCup



???https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/K4KYIpApzh — #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020

Rocky Romero (@AzucarRoc) goes for a Tornado DDT but @FilthyTomLawlor has another thing in mind as he tosses Romero across the ring instead.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup



??https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/HA2kogMSOD — #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020