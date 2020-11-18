FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks defeated AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite. Cage landed an avalanche drill claw on Allin to get the pinfall victory.

After the match, Team Taz continued to beat up their opponents until Will Hobbs ran out with a chair, chasing the group to the floor. Hobbs noticed Cage had left his title in the ring and picked it up, smiling at the group. Taz had been recruiting Hobbs to join the group, but weeks have gone by and it didn't look like Hobbs was interested.

As Cody got up to thank Hobbs, the AEW star turned around and whacked Cody with the title — effectively joining Team Taz.

"We're just getting started!" Taz yelled as the show came to a close.

