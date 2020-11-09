Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jake Roberts' cancer diagnosis

* AEW Full Gear fallout

* Plans for PAC's AEW return

* WWE going after WCW trademarks

* WWE abandoning the Brock Lesnar trademark

* WWE Smackdown nearly being delayed due to Joe Biden's Presidential win

* Paige dealing with a stalker

* Backstage news on Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s future

Nick's interview with Talk N Shop and NJPW's Rocky Romero. Featuring Romero discussing:

* Talk N Shop A-Mania 1

* Working with Chavo Guerrero

* The Talk N Show A-Mania creative process

* Why Raven didn't join The Flock at Talk N Shop A-Mania 1

* The "Death Match" at Talk N Shop A-Mania 2

* NJPW's BOTSJ field

Rocky Romero can be seen this Friday November 13th as part of Talk N Shop A-Mania 2 on FITE.tv.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see PAC feud with in AEW

