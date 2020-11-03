Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Angel Garza's "special someone"

* Drew Gulak winning back the WWE 24/7 title

* The latest from RETRIBUTION

* Update on Vince McMahon documentary

* Pricey WWE Undertaker 30 merchandise

* Backstage news on AEW's women's division

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with New Jack's son turned award-winning drag queen, Washington Heights. Featuring Heights discussing:

* How she got into drag

* What New Jack was like as a father

* The VICE piece looking at their relationship

* If she has reconciled with New Jack

* A possible leap into pro wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think Angel Garza's "special someone" is

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.