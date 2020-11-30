Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on plans for WWE TLC

* WWE piping in crowd noise for TV matches

* Backstage news on Undertaker's "Final Farewell"

* AJ Styles bodyguard getting an on-screen name

* WWE bringing more producers back to work

* G4 signing Xavier Woods

* Dark Side of The Ring scrapping their Chyna episode

* Kevin Nash starring in an upcoming COVID-19 B-movie

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with WWE NXT's Pete Dunne

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think Drew McIntyre should defend the WWE Championship against at WWE TLC

