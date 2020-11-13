Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* BSK reuniting for Undertaker's "Final Farewell"

* WWE house shows reportedly coming to an end

* Wednesday Night War viewership

* Jade Cargill signing with AEW

* Alex Zayne reportedly signing with WWE

* Lio Rush joining MTV's The Challenge

* Total Bellas' season six premiere

Nick's interview with Corner Gas' creator Brent Butt. Featuring Butt discussing:

* His pro wrestling fandom

* The history of Corner Gas

* Lance Storm's comedic side

* Getting to work with Bret Hart

* Trish Stratus' Corner Gas future

* His work with Kids In The Hall

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which reported new WWE signing you think will succeed the most in WWE

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.