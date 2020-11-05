Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Cody taking back the rights to the Cody Rhodes trademark

* "Not a political person" Chris Jericho

* AEW making changes to it's medical team and protocols

* Scorpio Sky being pulled due to COVID-19 concerns

* AEW Full Gear card changes

* Brock Lesnar sporting a new look

The full audio from Cody Rhodes' AEW Full Gear media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what match at AEW Full Gear you are most looking forward to

