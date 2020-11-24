Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features the first installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily's "Documenting Chyna" interview series.

In this installment you will hear Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's mother Jan LaQue and part one of his interview with Chyna's former friend and manager Anthony Anzaldo.

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.