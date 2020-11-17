Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RETRIBUTION "hacking" WWE's Twitter

* Drew McIntyre beating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

* WWE reportedly considering Edge vs Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania

* Backstage news on plans for McIntyre and Sheamus

* Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose being replaced on Team RAW

* Murphy taking back his first name Buddy on Twitter

* WWE's reason for releasing Zelina Vega

Wrestling Inc. intern Mehdy Labriny's interview with ECW Original The Blue Meanie

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think will win at Survivor Series: Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns

