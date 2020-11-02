Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kylie Rae retiring from pro wrestling

* Jey Uso's Smackdown turn

* Why WWE made Matt Riddle just Riddle

* WWE Superstars unhappy over Twitch edict

* Which presidential candidates pro wrestlers donated to

* Sting no longer on WWE Shop

* AEW updates

* Jonathan Gresham capturing the ROH Pure Championship

Nick's interview with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. Featuring Rush discussing:

* His upcoming MLW debut

* His MLW status

* Not seeing eye-to-eye with Triple H

* His "best friend" Vince McMahon

* Winning the Cruiserweight title during the ACH - NXT controversy

Lio Rush can be seen as part of MLW's The Restart starting Wednesday November 18th. For more information please visit www.MLW.com.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you would be interested in a Sting vs. Undertaker Boneyard Match

