Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jon Moxley announcing Renee Paquette's pregnancy

* AEW Dynamite fallout

* WWE NXT bringing back WarGames

* WWE moving the ThunderDome

* Charlotte Flair dissing Ronda Rousey

* Latest on Candy Cartwright's lawsuit against WWE and Matt Riddle

Nick's interview with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Featuring the Bucks discussing:

* Their new book "Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues"

* Starting in pro wrestling when the business was down

* Their lone backstage WWE encounter with Shawn Michaels

* What it's like to compete with their idols on Wednesday nights

* Matt's injury

* Similarities between Top Flight and themselves

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which AEW faction is your favorite

