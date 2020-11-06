Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE announcing Undertaker's "Final Farewell"

* Backstage news on plans for Roman Reigns' next feud

* Scrapped plans for WWE Hell In A Cell

* WWE offering employees a flexible work policy

* Liv Morgan preparing for life after WWE

* Paige speaking out about abuse from Alberto Del Rio

* Matt Jackson's injury heading into AEW Full Gear

Nick's interview with 20+ year WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* Eddie Kingston stepping up in AEW

* AEW making MJF "too likable"

* The build to FTR vs The Young Bucks

* AEW's women's division

* AEW officiating

* The future of WWE's RETRIBUTION

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at if you are interested in Maven returning to in-ring action for WWE

