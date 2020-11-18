Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW's strong third hour viewership

* Drew McIntyre using Vince McMahon's sword

* Backstage news on plans for Roman Reign's title run

* Kurt Angle heading to Survivor Series

* A possible mixed tag match with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania

* WWE's new home for the ThunderDome

* Matt Sydal officially signing with AEW

Nick's interview with former WWE Women's Champion Lisa Marie Varon. Featuring Lisa discussing:

* Partnering with Mickie James and SoCal Val for GAW TV

* WWE's 3rd party edicts

* Sasha Banks' Star Wars debut

* Her relationship with The Undertaker

* Nearly joining WWE as an agent

* If she is open to a run in AEW

Lisa Marie Varon co-hosts GAW TV alongside WWE Superstar Mickie James and SoCal Val. You can follow them on Twitter @TheGAWTV or watch them on YouTube HERE.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Bray Wyatt or Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss face at WWE WrestleMania 37

