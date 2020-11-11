Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing a slight uptick in viewership

* Backstage news on WWE's booking of Braun Strowman

* WWE Thunderdome possibly moving to another Florida venue

* WWE Tribute To The Troops returning

* Tyson Kidd's update on a possible in-ring return

* The AEW Games 1.0 Special Event

* Tony Khan teasing "massive surprises"

Nick's interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa. Featuring Konuwa discussing:

* WWE's two new executives

* WWE's Q3 financial report

* The logic behind the recent WWE releases

* The value of the WWE Network

* AEW Full Gear

* How NXT has done against AEW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think Braun Strowman should feud with post-WWE Survivor Series

