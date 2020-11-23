Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Undertaker's Final Farewell

* WWE Survivor Series results

* Backstage news on Aleister Black's WWE status

* WWE NXT possibly getting another show

* WWE settling with the City of Warren Michigan Police & Fire Retirement System regarding Saudi Arabia dealings

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with comedian Chris Gethard

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was the best part of WWE Survivor Series

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.