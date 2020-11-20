Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Zelina Vega being escorted out of the building following WWE release

* WWE releasing one of it's executives

* AEW's big demo win over WWE

* Backstage news on Rhea Ripley being moved to WWE's main roster

* An update on Karrion Kross' return to WWE NXT

* Alexa Bliss giving an update on her WWE contract

* The Undertaker joining Cameo

Nick's interview with former UFC fighter and current Bellator fighter Leslie Smith. Featuring Smith discussing:

* Why she thought the UFC fighters should unionize

* What she learned about the unionization process

* UFC cutting her while she was attempting to unionize

* Trying to get her UFC termination overruled

* Her advice to pro wrestlers looking to unionize

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what at WWE Survivor Series you are most looking forward to

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can listen to today's episode via the embedded audio player below, the full video from Nick's interview with Leslie can be found at the top of this post.