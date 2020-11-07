During tonight's AEW Full Gear (full results here), Tay Conti (with Anna Jay) vs. Red Velvet (with Brandi Rhodes) was announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The two have previously met on AEW Dark where Conti picked up the win.

Also, a stipulation has now been added to the match between The Natural Nightmares vs. The Blade and The Butcher. It will now be a Bunkhouse Match, as announced by Dustin Rhodes in the clip below.

Here is the updated lineup:

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares (Bunkhouse Match)

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet with Brandi Rhodes