WWE announced its full lineup before Sunday's Survivor Series PPV (updated card here) gets going at 7 pm ET.
The shows are as follows: Best of Survivor Series Matches Stream (11 am ET), "La Previa" Spanish Survivor Series pre-show (3 pm ET), WWE The Bump (4 pm ET), Survivor Series Kickoff (6 pm ET), and WWE Watch Along (7 pm ET).
Below is the full announcement, including featured guests:
Best of Survivor Series Matches Stream
Get the day started with a look back at some of the most memorable matches with "Best of Survivor Series Matches," beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
"La Previa" Spanish Survivor Series pre-show
At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show "La Previa," featuring Roman Reigns, Riddle, Keith Lee, Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair, as it broadcasts on WWE Network and across WWE social platforms including YouTube (main), Facebook (regional), Twitch (regional) Instagram (Main and regional IGTV.)
A special Survivor Series edition of WWE The Bump
The crew of WWE's The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford of The Street Profits, Lana and Bruce Prichard lend their voices to help preview all the night's action coming to inside the WWE ThunderDome.
Survivor Series Kickoff Show
The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night's battle for brand supremacy. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Champion vs. Champion Matches as well as the traditional Survivor Series matchups and The Undertaker's Final Farewell.
WWE Watch Along
The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Kelly Kelly, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Billie Kay, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Tamina, Ever-Rise, Shotzi Blackheart and more will help break down the play-by-play from WWE Survivor Series. Join the world's best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.