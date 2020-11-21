WWE announced its full lineup before Sunday's Survivor Series PPV (updated card here) gets going at 7 pm ET.

The shows are as follows: Best of Survivor Series Matches Stream (11 am ET), "La Previa" Spanish Survivor Series pre-show (3 pm ET), WWE The Bump (4 pm ET), Survivor Series Kickoff (6 pm ET), and WWE Watch Along (7 pm ET).

Below is the full announcement, including featured guests: