Over the past week, WWE briefly removed the 2013 WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event from the WWE Network.

TLC 2013 had been missing from the streaming service for the past few days, but has returned as of today. After giving the show a quick scrub through, all nine matches are present and nothing seems to have been changed.

The show was headlined by the title unification match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and World Heavyweight Champion John Cena. Since the brand split in 2016, WWE has gone back to two world titles, but this match was still a pivotal point of the PG/Reality Era.

WWE TLC 2013 also saw a pair of 3-on-1 handicap matches, with Daniel Bryan taking on The Wyatt Family and CM Punk going against The Shield. While Bryan was unsuccessful in overcoming the insurmountable odds, Punk came out of his 3-on-1 victorious. Another contest on the show saw a pair of currently All Elite wrestlers, Cody Rhodes and Goldust, successfully defend their WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Wrestling Inc. reached out to WWE for a comment on Thursday, and have not heard back at this time.