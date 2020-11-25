The legendary Fit Finlay has returned to work for WWE.

Finlay is back to work with the company as a producer, according to PWInsider. He was one of the several producers furloughed from the company in April as a part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

Finlay reportedly returned to work for WWE in the last week or so. He is currently at tonight's WWE NXT TV taping from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando.

After a successful in-ring career, Finlay began working as a full-time trainer and agent back in 2010. He was released in March 2011 but returned to the company in the summer of 2012. He has made a few special appearances over the years, but has worked behind-the-scenes for the most part, occasionally appearing on WWE TV in pull-apart brawls and other segments. Finlay underwent shoulder replacement surgery on January 30 of this year.

Stay tuned for updates.