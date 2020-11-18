WWE is reportedly planning to run at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida through WrestleMania 37 season.

As previously reported, WWE will be moving the Thunderdome to Tropicana Field in December. According to a report by @Wrestlevotes, the current plan is to move The ThunderDome to Tropicana Field for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events, from mid-December through WrestleMania 37 season.

It was noted that while WWE will be filming their shows in the domed stadium, the product will not look much different from the current ThunderDome shows.

Regarding the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January, it was noted that fans are still possible for the big event, even at Tropicana Field. It's been reported that WWE has had a goal of bringing fans back for The Rumble. It was also reported today that WWE is hoping to start traditional live event arena shows, with fans, the night after WrestleMania 37.

WWE is expected to make an official announcement on The ThunderDome moving to Tropicana Field soon. The lease with the Amway Center expires on Wednesday, November 25, and WWE has to be out of the building by Saturday, December 5.

It's also believed that WWE will be announcing that WrestleMania 37 is moving from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, not far from Tropicana Field. A WrestleMania 37 date change has also been rumored.

