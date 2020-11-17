WWE is set to move the ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, to the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to a report on eWrestlingnews.

The report added that WWE's "residency at the venue is expected to last for a while" especially since MLB isn't expected to return until early 2021. The Tropicana Field hosts home games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

As noted before, WWE had signed a short-term contract extension with Amway Center through November. eWn added that WWE is expected to move to the new arena by early December. With the NBA and ECHL scheduled to resume in December, the Amway Center will be tied up hosting home games for the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears.

Previously, @Wrestlevotes had reported that WWE was scheduled to leave the Amway Center on November 24, and was considering other venues in North Carolina, Illinois, and Texas. However, it has decided to stay in the state of Florida, especially with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis making it clear that the state has no plans to shut down and is encouraging fans to pack sports stadiums--despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Tropicana Field, established in 1990, was originally known as the Florida Suncoast Dome. In 1993, the Tampa Bay Lightning moved to the stadium and its name was actually changed to the ThunderDome.

Stay tuned for latest updates on WWE moving ThunderDome to a new arena.