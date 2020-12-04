WWE official Adam Pearce has teased the possibility of hiring Billie Kay as his new on-screen assistant.

During last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kay circulated her headshots and resume and also offered to take over commentary duties on behalf of Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Her resume was also uploaded on Twitter, which can be seen below.

In his tweet, which also included a picture of Kay sharing her resume with the WWE official, Pearce wrote, "It's been suggested that perhaps I could use an "assistant". You guys know anyone looking for a gig?"

Graves responded to the tweet and said he was open to the job position.

It appears as if WWE will continue the Kay-Pearce storyline this Friday on SmackDown.

Kay, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, has not competed on WWE TV since the Survivor Series qualifying triple threat match against Natalya and Bianca Belair on the October 30 episode of SmackDown.

You can see Pearce's tweet below: