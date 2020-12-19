AEW announced 13 matches for this Tuesday's Dark at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. Below is the full lineup:
* Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz
* Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
* Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt
* Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
* Lee Johnson with QT Marshall vs. Stu Grayson with Evil Uno
* KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia
* Sonny Kiss vs. Miro with Kip Sabian
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico with Luther
* Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club
* Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
* Britt Baker presents The Waiting Room with NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb
Here's the card so far on Wednesday's Dynamite: Holiday Bash.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with thirteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, a new episode of the Waiting Room, and much more!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2020
Watch @TheAEWDark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/nOr5NmtApk