AEW announced 13 matches for this Tuesday's Dark at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. Below is the full lineup:

* Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz

* Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna

* Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt

* Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight

* Lee Johnson with QT Marshall vs. Stu Grayson with Evil Uno

* KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia

* Sonny Kiss vs. Miro with Kip Sabian

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure

* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico with Luther

* Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

* Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club

* Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet

* Britt Baker presents The Waiting Room with NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb

Here's the card so far on Wednesday's Dynamite: Holiday Bash.