AEW announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel). Here's the full lineup:

* Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club

* 10 vs. Aaron Solow

* Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle

* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela

* Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight

* Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2

* Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed

* Diamante vs. Tesha Price

* Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)

* Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy

* Freya States vs. Shanna

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler

* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

* Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse

* Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

