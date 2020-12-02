Tonight's AEW Dynamite saw Sting make his All Elite debut. Immediately after the Stinger came to the aid of Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin, AEW announced Sting will speak next week on Dynamite.

As previously noted, Sting has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Below is the lineup for next week's episode:

* MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

* The Inner Circle Ultimatum where the group must decide to work together or break up.

* The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2 (Non-Title Match)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order's "10"

* FTR vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) [Non-Title Match]

* Abadon in action

