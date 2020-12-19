AEW has filed two trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to F4wonline. It was first originally reported by Heel by Nature.

On December 16, AEW filed trademarks for "AEW Elevation" and "AEW Dark."

Both of the trademarks were filed for entertainment services in the nature of the "production of wrestling programs and events." Below is the full description

International Class 041: Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events

As reported earlier today, there will be 13 AEW Dark matches on this Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. AEW Dark is available on AEW's YouTube channel.