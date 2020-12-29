AEW Games has announced that "2.Show" will now premiere on Wednesday, January 6 instead of this coming Wednesday.

The AEW gaming show was originally scheduled to premiere after Dynamite on TNT this week, but will now premiere after the New Year's Smash show on January 6. The change was made due to this week's Dynamite being changed to a tribute show for Brodie Lee, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

"With careful consideration, we have made the decision to push the https://2.Show to next Wednesday, January 6th following AEW Dynamite. #AEWGames," the company tweeted.

AEW Games 2.Show will be hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The show will feature updates on AEW's mobile and console games that are being worked on.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Games. You can see their tweet on 2.Show below: