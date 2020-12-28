AEW President, CEO & General Manager Tony Khan has announced that this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special tribute show for Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper). Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Khan noted that Wednesday's show will celebrate the life of Lee, with tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to the leader of The Dark Order. Khan said the night is intended to honor Lee, but is also for his wife Amanda, and their sons Brodie Jr. and Nolan.

Due to the change, the New Year's Smash editions of Dynamite will now take place across the first two weeks of 2021 - January 6 and January 13. They were originally scheduled for December 30 and January 6. You can click here for the cards for Night 1 and Night 2.

Khan indicated that the favorite wrestlers of Brodie Jr. will team together this Wednesday night for various matches, for one night only. The following matches were announced for Wednesday's special tribute show on TNT:

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston "10" Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday's Dynamite tribute show. You can see Khan's full tweets below:

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

#AEW New Year's Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I'll announce the card for this week's #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee's Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020