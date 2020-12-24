AEW announced numerous matches and segments for their next two weeks of AEW Dynamite.

Dubbed AEW New Year's Smash, the next two weeks of All Elite television will operate as a special event, similar to Winter is Coming and Fyter Fest earlier this year.

Headlining Night 1 of AEW New Year's Smash will be Kenny Omega defending his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix. This match was announced last week, when PAC proclaimed Fenix was never eliminated from the World Title Tournament because he had to vacate his spot due to injury.

Hikaru Shida will also put her AEW Women's Title on the line next week against Abadon. This feud was furthered tonight when Abadon attacked Shida ahead of her match with Alex Gracie, and also attempted to distract Shida while she was competing.

Also announced for next week's show is the return of former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Moxley has not been seen on All Elite programming since losing his title to Omega on December 2. His return does not confirm whether he would be wrestling, or just addressing the audience.

Below is the full line-up for AEW New Year's Smash:

Night One:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) (w/ Don Callis) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

Jon Moxley returns

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

Night Two:

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage (w/ Taz)

Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Matt Sydal

Click here for results from tonight's AEW Dynamite.