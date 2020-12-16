After defeating Joey Janela in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was notified of his next title match.

With Don Callis gloating about Omega after his victory, PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo (also known as Death Triangle) showed up on the stage. PAC let Omega know the two of them had unfinished business, but he was here for other reasons.

Back in October, Fenix defeated Penta in the first round of the Title Eliminator Tournament, but a neck injury forced him out of the tournament. Fenix was then replaced by Penta to face Omega in the second round.

PAC told Omega that he can't call himself the rightful champion until Fenix gets his opportunity. Callis tried to tell PAC he wasn't in the position to make matches like that, but PAC said he already spoke with AEW President Tony Khan, and the match was made official for December 30 at Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 1). As noted, Chris Jericho will be on commentary that night.

