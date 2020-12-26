AEW Games is set to debut a new program on the AEW Games YouTube channel.

Dubbed "2.Show," this new video game-centric program will debut this Wednesday, December 30, immediately following AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to host.

The new show announcement came in the form of a short teaser video, which showed AEW star Kip Sabian opening empty Christmas presents. Title cards reassured that if fans didn't get what they wanted this holiday season, AEW Games has just the present for them, which was revealed to be 2.Show. Sabian's involvement with the show is unclear, but considering his placement in the announcement teaser, he will likely have some sort of role with the new program.

2.Show is the latest AEW Games announcement, which have been prominent over the past couple of months. All Elite Wrestling first announced their AEW Games division on November 1, where Omega, Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, and Aubrey Edwards revealed they were developing both mobile and console video games.