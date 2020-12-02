As previously reported, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting signed a contract with AEW. In a press release sent to Wrestling Inc. and other media outlets, the company confirmed that he signed a full-time, multi-year agreement.

Sting appeared on Dynamite during a post-match brawl that saw Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage attacking Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, Cody and Darby Allin. As Hobbs was going to hit Cody with the FTW Championship belt, the lights went out and some unfamiliar music hit with a video playing. Sting then came out and pulled out a bat as the heels left the ring. Sting went and stared individually at Anderson, Dustin, Allin and Cody before heading to the back.

"The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet," said AEW President Tony Khan. "When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!"

Sting most recently worked for WWE. Sting had signed with WWE in 2014, however he suffered a career ending injury during a match with then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in 2015. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

Sting was no longer under WWE contract as of this past May, and WWE pulled all of his merchandise in October.

