Andrade posted a video yesterday to his and Charlotte's Anywhere Flair & Andrade YouTube channel that looked at his family history in the wrestling business. The WWE Superstar also recalled some of his milestones in the business, going to WWE, and now wanting to "rebuild" himself.

"I am a third generation professional wrestler," Andrade began. "Jose Andrade Estrada — lucha name, El Moro — is my grandfather. The first wrestler in my family to open the doors to this business. I don't have many memories of my grandfather because I was three years old when he passed away, but my grandfather left ten children, in which seven of them became luchadores, continuing his legacy."

At only 17, Andrade began his journey to become a star in Mexico.

"When I was 17 years old, I went to Mexico City to make a name for myself in this business," Andrade continued. "I put school and family second to make a name in all of Mexico. ... When I went to Mexico City, I was starting all over. I worked my way to the main event in the biggest company in Mexico: CMLL. I was now known as La Sombra."

On May 31, 2013, Andrade (La Sombra) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, becoming the first Mexican to hold that title. After that big victory, Andrade realized WWE was next up for him, signing with the company in November of 2015.

"When I won my first title in Japan, I realized WWE was my next step," Andrade said. "I have been junior. Grandson. Son. Nephew. Ingobernable. Champion. The future. So, now, we rebuild Andrade. Why? We have no choice. I was born to do this."

Back in October, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported Andrade would be out of action after undergoing a minor elective procedure. He has yet to return to WWE TV, but after WWE split him from Zelina Vega there were reports of him potentially going back to NXT for a run.

