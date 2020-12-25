The process in which WWE produces main roster shows is vastly different to the way Triple H and his crew write and produce NXT, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that while RAW and SmackDown are famous for "last-day rewrites and driving the writing team crazy," NXT is being written and booked with long-term storylines in mind and there are "almost never late changes" on the day of the show.

The few times in recent months when NXT was forced to change the script last minute was due to talent being pulled as a result of COVID-19 or other reasons, added Meltzer.

As reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc., WWE has been planning to create a new NXT show, which would apparently be an NXT minor leagues system. We have also learned that WWE has been discussing a Mexican Lucha Libre series, which would be an NXT Mexico of sorts.

