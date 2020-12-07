WWE may be pairing Charlotte Flair and her fiance Andrade up in the storylines soon.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that there has been talk of doing an on-screen pairing with Flair and Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind the pairing would be to use Flair's star power to help elevate Andrade into the main event scene.

It should be noted that the idea has been discussed, but not decided on at this point.

Andrade has not wrestled since losing to Angel Garza in mid-October. Wrestling Inc. has exclusively reported that he underwent a minor elective procedure shortly after the 2020 WWE Draft, which is why he was not officially drafted. He was scheduled then to be out of action for about a month, and word was that WWE wanted to push him when he came back.

Andrade was last paired up with former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, but the 2020 Draft put an end to that alliance, and Vega has since been released. Flair was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2020 WWE Draft but has been away since June after going on hiatus for time off and a cosmetic procedure. There is no firm word on when she will be back, but she was expected back in time for the end of this year and WrestleMania 37 season.

There's no word yet on when Flair and Andrade will be back on RAW TV. Stay tuned for updates.