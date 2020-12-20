WWE creative attempted to come up with ways for The Miz to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight at WWE TLC on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, according to WrestleVotes.

In recent days, writers were asked to come up with ideas for a storyline, and apparently, "they all sucked."

As the person who has final say, Vince McMahon is often credited with troubles in creative, but the report noted that it's not always on Vince as to why WWE TV may not be compelling to wrestling fans.

McIntyre is scheduled to defend his title against AJ Styles in a TLC Match. The Miz does not currently have a match on the PPV.

