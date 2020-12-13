Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows was reportedly away from the most recent Impact tapings due to an acting gig, according to PWInsider. No word on the film itself, or details on Gallows' role.

Gallows won the tag titles with Karl Anderson in November at Impact Turning Point.

Despite Gallows' absence, Anderson remained active in the ring, defeating Ethan Page at last night's Impact Final Resolution. You can check out he full results of the show here.

Anderson was also in a segment with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis on last night's show. The two teased a Bullet Club reunion on this Tuesday's Impact when Omega returns to the promotion for a second week in a row.

