WWE is reportedly working on "refining and improving" the in-ring skills of several Superstars.

As noted earlier, via the Wrestling Observer, WWE Chairmman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly "threw a fit" about the working ability of certain main roster talents, and was especially upset with some of the "big guys" on RAW and SmackDown. Vince reportedly ordered some of the wrestlers back to the WWE Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week, taught by WWE Producer Adam Pearce and RAW Superstar Drew Gulak.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Mace of RETRIBUTION (Dio Maddin) and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among the group of talents that WWE has been working with to "improve and refine" their in-ring work.

The regular workouts taught by Pearce and Gulak are being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WWE Performance Center.

Lee, Otis and Mace are regulars on TV, and while Omos has not wrestled since being called up, he also regularly appears with Styles on TV. It was recently reported that Dabba-Kato was not being used following the cancellation of RAW Underground because there was a feeling that he needed "additional seasoning" in the ring. These new workouts for "improving and refining" are said to be a part of that process.

