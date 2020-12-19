After putting Bianca Belair in her Rose Plant finisher (Arm Trap Headlock Driver) this past Friday on SmackDown, Bayley picked up a clean victory over her challenger. Following her big win, the "Role Model" made an appearance on Talking Smack to gloat about her successful conquest, which everyone on the panel was happy about, except for host Kayla Braxton.

In her interview, Braxton was close to stirring the pot when she asked Bayley if she thought that the "EST of SmackDown" was still overrated in her eyes.

"Hold on. When have I ever said that? I have never said [that]," Bayley clarified. "I said that Bianca has all the potential in the world. Someday, she's going to be a huge star. But not tonight; not when she faces Bayley, the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history and captain."

With many backstage personnel and spectators pulling for Belair to become a future SmackDown Women's Champion, it's clear that Bayley still has her sights on the title after her big loss at Hell in a Cell. She warned the panel that if Belair thinks she's going to get a title shot soon, she'll have to go through the former champion first.

"Look at the entire landscape of SmackDown. Look at this whole year; there have only been two people who've held the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sasha's held it for, like, the past two months or so. Bianca is coming at me for a reason," Bayley indicated. "She's the annoying-est for a reason. She knows that if she wants to make it to the top or to ever put her eyes on that Women's Championship, she's got to go through the top dog."

