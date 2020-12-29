Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers is not happy with WWE's efforts to honor Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) during this week's RAW episode on the USA Network.

Myers (Curt Hawkins) took to Twitter tonight and called WWE out for not having a 10-bell salute or a video package on Lee's career.

"No 10 bell salute? No video package? This man was beloved by his peers & we're all grieving hard. This isn't right," Myers wrote.

As noted earlier, WWE opened RAW with a graphic "in memory" of Lee. Several Superstars also paid tribute to the former Wyatt Family member. You can click here to see the RAW tributes from WWE and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. You can click here to see the RAW tributes from Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss and Tom Phillips.

Lee passed away this past Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. The AEW star was 41.

You can see Myers' full tweet below: